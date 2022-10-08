Last Call Review: ARC Trio and the John Daversa Big Band/Arceology/Kinesthetic Music

Fans of Weather Report, Jaco Pastorius and the Yellowjackets will enjoy the new release from the ARC Trio and the John Daversa Big Band. This energetic, fun date finds bassist Jimmy Haslip and members of his ARC Trio joining the GRAMMY Award-winning trumpeter John Daversa and his Big Band on expanded renditions of music from Bremen, Germany-based jazz fusion keyboardist and composer Michael Schmidt (aka MSM Schmidt).

The result is a dazzling performance of fusion jazz, delivered by a band of top jazz players and very special guests. Highlights include "Swing" that features Seamus Blake on tenor saxophone and leader John Daversa on trumpet. Guitarist Nguylen Le is featured prominently on "Qin Shi" and "Si Kutu". The selection "Falling" really stands out on the date with exceptional performances by guitarist Steve Khan and soprano saxophonist Steve Tavaglione. This is one of the finest recordings of 2022 and a worthy addition to your music library.