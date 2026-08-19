NPR All Things Considered

-
In a massive restructuring under the Trump administration, U.S. Forest Service is closing dozens of research stations but, as NPR's Chiara Eisner reports, it is keeping some facilities open that had been projected to shutter.
-
The U.S. strikes three Iranian oil tankers after Iran targets two American warships, in the latest exchange over shipping and the Strait of Hormuz.
-
Activist and author Angela Davis remembers her friend Gloria Steinem, and discusses intersectional feminism today.
-
On the centennial of father's birth, Ravi Coltrane talks about turning the home where the jazz legend spent a crucial period in the 1950s into a cultural heritage and community space.
-
The Republican midterm convention in Dallas takes place in the same city that helped give rise to the Bush political dynasty. Still, many policies championed by the conservative presidents are noticeably absent from today's Republican Party.
-
A United Nations report has found that the world will warm to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Climate solutions advocate Ayana Elizabeth Johnson urges a quicker implementation of known strategies - and determination rather than despair.
-
NPR's Bobby Allyn talks about covering the prediction markets, where anyone can trade bets on the outcome of anything happening in the real world.
-
As political races heat up heading into the midterms, candidates from both parties are increasingly joining the fray to voice concerns over Flock surveillance cameras.
-
On Wild Card, famous guests answer questions that we don't always talk about. Musician Sara Bareilles talks about the importance of crying in her life.
-
A mother was caught in a current while saving her son in Lake Michigan. When she couldn't get them closer to shore, a man appeared to help.