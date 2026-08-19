NPR Economy

-
U.S. employers added 162,000 jobs in August, beating expectations. The news could give the Federal Reserve more leeway to raise interest rates later this month to curb stubborn inflation.
-
For "Nickled and Dimed," author Barbara Ehrenreich
-
Employers added 162,000 jobs in August, according to the Labor Department.
-
Changing SNAP eligibility actually can change consumption habits.
-
Employers added 162,000 jobs in August, according to the Labor Department on Friday. Economists had expected the labor market to add about 53,000 jobs.
-
The U.S. Treasury is planning to buy back at least double the long-dated government bonds it usually does. Will the plan pit the Treasury secretary against both the bond markets and the Fed?
-
The cost of diesel gas is nearing record highs as the war in Iran continues.
-
The U.S. and Venezuela reached an agreement giving the U.S. access to 65 billion barrels of oil.
-
NPR's Scott Detrow talks with economist Justin Wolfers of the University of Michigan about what's going on with the bond market — and why it matters to everyday people.
-
The IRS slashed its auditing staff last year — but the move may have backfired as tax collections from enforcement efforts plummeted, an Inspector General report shows.