NPR Fresh Air

-
Blending live action with animation, Coyote vs. Acme is a spoof of the classic legal thriller. Think The Verdict or Erin Brockovich — but steeped in the surreal anarchy of Looney Tunes.
-
In 2015, the trailblazing feminist told Fresh Air she that had entered a new phase in life, one in which "you can do what you want." Steinem died Sept. 2 at the age of 92.
-
Seventeen-year-old Isabel tees up balls for golfers in a lush luxury oasis in Manila. It's the feature film debut of writer and director Rafael Manuel, and every shot of Filipiñana churns with life.
-
Greengrass' latest film is set in 1381 England and centers on a farmer who leads an army against the king. His previous films include the Jason Bourne movies, United 93 and Captain Phillips.
-
Big tech companies like Apple and Microsoft use devices, training and conferences for teachers and students to embed in schools. The New York Times' Natasha Singer discusses the impact in Coding Kids.
-
Coltrane would have turned 100 on Sept. 23. We speak to his son Ravi, also a tenor saxophonist, and we revisit a 1998 interview with Elvin Jones, a drummer who performed and recorded with Coltrane.
-
On their self-titled debut, the Womack Sisters' crisp harmonies speak to the world we're living right now. Meanwhile, Glaspy acts as a chronicler of doubt, hesitation and misgiving on I am Both.
-
Annie Lowrey explores the administrative burdens people face applying for government benefits. It's not just about wasted time: "When the government treats us like this, we don't trust it," she says.
-
Segel plays a widowed therapist who offers very blunt advice on Shrinking. Book critic Maureen Corrigan recommends three suspense thrillers. Kudrow reflects on The Comeback and revisiting Friends.
-
Seehorn is up for an Emmy for her role in the Apple TV series, in which she plays a woman who suddenly finds herself surrounded by people who are inexplicably happy. Originally broadcast Dec. 9, 2025.