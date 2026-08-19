NPR Health

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We asked readers to share stories about a moment of kindness involving a stranger. Here are some of their heartwarming anecdotes.
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Lung cancer is still the top cancer killer. But new developments are shifting what the future might hold for patients, as one man's cancer journey shows.
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It was a light bulb moment: If monsoon rains keep kids from safely getting to school, let's create a floating school to pick them up! Bangladesh pioneered the idea. How's it doing?
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NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Allison Aubrey, health and science correspondent for NPR and the author of Your Turn: How to Create a Midlife You Love. You can share your story of midlife reinvention.
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That's the grim assessment from the ground in the wake of the catastrophic flooding, which damaged or destroyed 7 health facilities, interrupted routine care and is affecting mental health.
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The global effort to end child marriage is in the news. In the U.S., there's a new bill before Congress (but it's controversial). And the U.N. is designating a day dedicated to ending the practice.
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The judge in Lindsay Clancy's murder case has declared a mistrial after the jury was unable to agree on a verdict.
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Research published in the journal Science illuminates a "missing piece" in the biological understanding of profound autism and offers new targets for drug development.
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The Education Department gathers a massive tranche of civil rights data about public school students. It's now available but harder to parse than in the past.
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Research suggests that around half of all women in the menopausal transition years experience symptoms, like red, watery or gritty-feeling eyes. Hormonal shifts play a role, as do many other factors.