NPR Morning Edition

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President Trump is again hoping to use economic pressure to force Iran to the negotiating table.
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An ICE officer faces rare federal charges in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a Venezuelan man in Minneapolis.
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For StoryCorps, three siblings discuss what it took for their family to open a beloved neighborhood pizza joint in Brooklyn, N.Y.
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NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with New York Times reporter Emily Badger about the Trump administration's plans to move forward with construction of a triumphal arch.
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Forecasters expect the El Niño weather pattern to strengthen significantly this year, raising the risks of extreme weather around the world well into 2027.
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The Trump administration wants to end tax-exempt status for universities with certain race-based programs. Wesleyan President Michael Roth says the plan could frighten schools.
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The Trump administration has said it will end the tax-exempt status for universities with programs that help racial minority students.
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The elephantnose fish is native to Africa and a darling of neuroscientists, for its specialized cerebellum-like brain. Scientists have mapped the neurons in a part of the brain that senses electrical signals in detail, and found that how it filters out electrical noise is more complex than they thought.
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NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Letty Cottin Pogrebin, who cofounded Ms. Magazine with Gloria Steinem about Steinem's legacy.
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How do you know if a secondhand luxury good bought online is real? That's at the heart of a lawsuit filed by Chanel against the luxury reseller, The RealReal.