NPR Planet Money

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Investors will buy your life insurance policy today — and collect the payout when you die.
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From Nobel Prize-winning research to the Laffer Curve, Scabby the Rat, Veblen's peacock, and more — the economic ideas and inside jokes hiding throughout Planet Money's new board game.
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We're teaming up with Exploding Kittens to make a board game. It needs to be fun and also about economics. This is hard. You can help. Sign up to be notified when it goes on sale, about pre-sale discounts and other updates, like invitations to play along with PM hosts. Download and playtest the print-at-home prototype and tell us how we can make it better.