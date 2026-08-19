NPR Politics

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Public sentiment against data centers is running high this election season, leaving politicians of all stripes scrambling to respond. We look at how this is playing out in Pennsylvania.
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A first-ever Republican midterm convention is taking place this week in Dallas, but are candidates interested in attending? Plus, Michigan's Democratic senate candidate apologizes to Jewish voters.
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U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to arrive in Kyiv on Sunday in their first visit to the Ukrainian capital as part of a renewed push for peace in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
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The Trump administration says it will break ground on a 250-foot triumphal arch in Washington, D.C., without final federal approval and despite an ongoing lawsuit.
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President Trump is the first living president to have his face on a coin. He's also reshaping Washington in his image, and working to influence midterm elections.
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Democrats and Republicans have found common ground in this campaign season. Both parties have poured millions into ads attacking data centers as the public continues to protest the AI facilities.
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As political races heat up heading into the midterms, candidates from both parties are increasingly joining the fray to voice concerns over Flock surveillance cameras.
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A report from Labor Department investigators found former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer violated her own department's policy prohibiting harassment. She resigned in April.
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The new effort appears to be another tactic in a broader Trump administration strategy to short-circuit immigrants' already limited due process options in order to speed deportations.
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After a bruising Senate primary, Michigan Democrats are trying to unify to hold onto a must-win seat. But healing those fissures is proving not so simple.