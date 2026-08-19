NPR Science

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New research at the American Chemical Society meeting showcased a potentially edible cookie made out of — plastic!
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The American chestnut once dominated the Eastern woodlands. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Andrew Newhouse, an environmental biologist, about efforts to bring these trees back from the brink of extinction.
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NPR's Regina Barber and Nate Rott talk about a new way to spot archaeological fakes, how hurricanes may have influenced lizard evolution and the health effects of extreme heat.
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Research published in the journal Science illuminates a "missing piece" in the biological understanding of profound autism and offers new targets for drug development.
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Forecasters expect the El Niño weather pattern to strengthen significantly this year, raising the risks of extreme weather around the world well into 2027.
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The elephantnose fish is native to Africa and a darling of neuroscientists, for its specialized cerebellum-like brain. Scientists have mapped the neurons in a part of the brain that senses electrical signals in detail, and found that how it filters out electrical noise is more complex than they thought.
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The Ig Nobel Prizes were awarded this week for humorous yet thought-provoking research. This year, the ceremony came with a twist.
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David Richardson worked to eliminate the country's top disaster agency when he led FEMA last year. Now, he says the administration has abandoned that goal.
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A new United Nations report finds that the world will soon pass a dangerous threshold for climate warming. Countries had agreed to limit warming to that level to avoid the most extreme impacts.
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Chevron is expanding its current operations in Venezuela. The deal expands the company's footprint at a time of political and economic uncertainty in Venezuela.