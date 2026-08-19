NPR Weekend Edition Saturday

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"Blue," a statue that's been on the grounds of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. for 7 years has been dismantled and removed.
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A captain with the New York City Fire Department 25 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, tells his daughter for the first time what he experienced that day.
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New research at the American Chemical Society meeting showcased a potentially edible cookie made out of — plastic!
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The Trump administration says it will break ground on a 250-foot triumphal arch in Washington, D.C., without final federal approval and despite an ongoing lawsuit.
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Lung cancer is still the top cancer killer. But new developments are shifting what the future might hold for patients, as one man's cancer journey shows.
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President Trump is the first living president to have his face on a coin. He's also reshaping Washington in his image, and working to influence midterm elections.
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Feminist icon Gloria Steinem, died this week at 92, was influenced by the Civil Rights Movement, and groundwork laid by Black feminists.
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Two top aides to British far-right leader Nigel Farage have resigned after an undercover journalist filmed them allegedly accepting illegal foreign donations.
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The Lindsay Clancy trial ended in mistrial. The case has led to greater public awareness and discussion about maternal mental health, specifically postpartum psychosis.
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Trump's top envoys head to Moscow and Kyiv as Putin steps up round the clock bombing of Ukraine. With the U.S. distracted by Iran, is Putin becoming increasingly emboldened?