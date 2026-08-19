NPR Weekend Edition Sunday

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The Metropolitan Opera has reimagined a version of Mozart's "Cosi fan tutte" set at Coney Island in the 1950s. Live snakes were auditioned and a large boa constrictor named Princess has been cast.
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Public sentiment against data centers is running high this election season, leaving politicians of all stripes scrambling to respond. We look at how this is playing out in Pennsylvania.
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The Western U.S.'s wildfire season has been one of the worst in years. More than 8 million acres have burned, at least seven wildland firefighters have died, and hundreds of homes have been destroyed.
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NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with professor Jeremy Stoddard of the University of Wisconsin about how to teach the September 11th attacks to middle and high school students.
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A women's softball team in Colorado boasts players with lots of experience: the youngest is 60 and the oldest is 92.
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A first-ever Republican midterm convention is taking place this week in Dallas, but are candidates interested in attending? Plus, Michigan's Democratic senate candidate apologizes to Jewish voters.
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NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Shifa Saltagi Safadi about her novel-in-verse for young people, "Sisters Alone." It's about the relationship between two girls who've lost their mother.
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NPR's Ayesha Rascoe plays the puzzle along with Weekend Edition Puzzlemaster Will Shortz and KHPR listener Momo Brennan of Honolulu, Hawai'i.
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Germany's AfD's TikTok-fueled rise in Saxony-Anhalt is raising fears the country could see its first far-right governor since World War II.
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NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with the Womack Sisters about their debut self-titled album and their chance to bring something new to their family musical legacy.