Much-Needed Rain Helps Colorado Firefighters

A bit of good news for Colorado. Yesterday, firefighters battling wildfires there got a boost from some much-needed rain.

The fires and drought conditions in the state prompted a firework ban for this 4th of July holiday. But an exception was made last night in Denver, where a giant crowd gathered to watch fireworks and applaud the efforts of those fighting to contain the fires.

DENISE PLANT: We want to say thank you so much for all of the amazing firefighters and the emergency personnel who have worked so hard to save lives and protect our community.

(APPLAUSE)

WERTHEIMER: That was emcee Denise Plant. Organizers asked the audience for donations to help with wildfire relief efforts. Before the fireworks, the Colorado symphony played patriotic songs: Irving Berlin and John Phillips Sousa.

