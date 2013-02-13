© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Heavy Rotation: 5 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published February 13, 2013 at 8:55 AM CST
Miranda Dodson's moving song "Try Again" was inspired by her multiple miscarriages.
Courtesy of the artist
Miranda Dodson's moving song "Try Again" was inspired by her multiple miscarriages.

Every so often, we ask a panel of public radio's music experts to share their favorite new songs. This week, we feature picks from KCRW's Anne Litt, WNYC's Soundcheck host John Schaefer, FolkAlley.com's Kim Ruehl, KUTX's David Brown and our own Frannie Kelley, one of the hosts of NPR Music Radio's Microphone Check.

The music ranges from a wrenching confessional to unapologetic braggadocio, with a little mbira thrown in. If you like what you hear, go ahead and download them. They're yours to keep.

