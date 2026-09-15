1988

Tracy Chapman, Robert Cray, and a host who came home

Mike Jacobs arrives at KIOS, in the building where he had found the blues as a student at Omaha Technical High School, working back from Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones to the people who taught them. The same year, Afropop Worldwide begins as the first American public radio series devoted to the music of Africa and its diaspora. It airs here on Sundays.