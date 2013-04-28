New Cuban Sounds Rooted In Tradition From 'Global Village'

World music DJ Betto Arcos returns to weekends on All Things Considered to share what he's been spinning on Global Village, the show he hosts on KPFK in Los Angeles. This week, Arcos brings some of his favorite new Cuban music. His picks include Pedrito Martinez's convergence of Cuban and flamenco rumbas, an ancestral tale from The Creole Choir of Cuba, Tiempo Libre's amalgam of jazz, funk, and R&B and Yunior Terry's nod to salsa.

