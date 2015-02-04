© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reginald Cyntje Group At Bohemian Caverns

Jazz At Lincoln Center | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published February 4, 2015 at 1:17 AM CST

The Washington, D.C. area trombonist Reginald Cyntje speaks English with an accent — it's a patois from the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he grew up. He also plays jazz with a Caribbean accent, where hard bop vocabulary meets reggae and calypso rhythms. His group draws from a rich regional talent pool of undersung talent, including two men — childhood friend and drummer Amin Gumbs and steel drum bebop master Victor Provost — who also hail from the Islands. His writing often stems from his holistic vision of social justice and cultural heritage — and the head-nodding grooves they imply in his head.

As one of the most prominent composer-bandleaders of the mid-Atlantic, he's created three albums with his working band, and is about to record another. Jazz Night In America visits the historic Bohemian Caverns, a funky 100-seat room on Washington, D.C.'s "black Broadway," to take in a set previewing Cyntje's forthcoming record Spiritual Awakening.

Personnel

Reginald Cyntje, trombone; Brian Settles, tenor saxophone; Victor Provost, steel pan; Mark Meadows, piano; Herman Burney, bass; Amin Gumbs, drums.

Copyright 2022 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.

Tags

NPRNPR News
Patrick Jarenwattananon
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon