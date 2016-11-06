Down-Ballot Races At The Latin Grammys, With Alt.Latino

Latin Grammy awards are awarded in over 48 categories. The one that get the most recognition are, of course, the popular music categories. But I always find myself scanning way down the list to find new and fascinating sounds that I would never be exposed to otherwise. This week, Rachel Martin and I explore some of the classical, folk and and children's music up for Latin Grammys at this year's awards on Nov. 17. Hear our conversation on Weekend Edition Sunday at the audio link, and check out the music below.

