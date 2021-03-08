Toy Pirate Ship, Launched In Scotland, Arrives In Florida

© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers

Published March 8, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In 2017, two brothers from Scotland released a toy pirate ship, aptly named Adventure, out to sea. It sailed to Scandinavia and then Barbados before being lost. So they tried again with Adventure Two. This time, they attached a GPS so they could track its movements and share on social media. And this time, it was found all the way in Florida by a father and daughter. Maybe Jack Sparrow can locate Adventure One. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.