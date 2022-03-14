Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (March 14)

As Monday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

The fourth round of talks between Ukraine and Russia concluded without a breakthrough. Negotiations are expected to resume Tuesday — also by video. Meanwhile, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration said Russia is escalating attacks in the western part of the country.

The U.S. is warning China not to help Russia. U.S. and Chinese officials met for seven hours in Rome to discuss Ukraine and other issues. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. is watching China closely and warned "any such country that would seek to attempt to bail Russia out of this economic, financial morass will be met with consequences."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver an address to the U.S. Congress this week. The Ukrainian leader is scheduled to speak to American lawmakers via Zoom on Wednesday morning. Ukraine is seeking more help from Western countries to beat back the Russian invasion.

Ukraine continues to receive weapons from the U.S. and NATO. A senior U.S. defense official said Russia's weekend airstrikes against a Ukrainian military base near Poland, a NATO member, have had no impact on efforts to assist Ukraine. The United Nations also announced that it would allocate $40 million in additional funds to Ukraine.

The pregnant woman in an iconic photo from Mariupol that came to encapsulate the impact of the war on civilians has died and her baby was born dead.

Australia and the Netherlands have launched a new legal case against Russia over its role in the downing of commercial flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.

Protesters occupied a London mansion suspected of belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

A new Ukrainian postage stamp honors the Ukrainian soldiers who profanely told off a Russian warship.

A Russian immigrant living in Germany opened his home to three women and four children who fled the conflict.

Some Ukrainian artists are using their work to depict the toll of the Russian assault.

