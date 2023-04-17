Netflix delayed the live reunion of 'Love is Blind', but didn't say why

Netflix delayed the live reunion for season four of its hit reality show Love is Blind on Sunday, though it is unclear what caused the lag.

The company had been promoting the show heavily for several days, and even changed its Twitter bio to "TIFFANY + BRETT FOREVER," referencing two of the show's cast members.

The live show was scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, but it never came.

It wasn't until 9:29 p.m. ET that Netflix tweeted, "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon... we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

It will now premiere at 3 p.m. Eastern on Monday.

"Promise," Netflix said.

Frustrated fans suggested Netflix lower its prices, let people continue to share passwords or even go back to selling DVDs for their troubles.

"​​This can't be the same Netflix that keeps raising prices and trying to hold our personal passwords hostage while offering consistently less in quality and quantity, could it??" one user said.

This can’t be the same Netflix that keeps raising prices and trying to hold our personal passwords hostage while offering consistently less in quality and quantity, could it??



It CAN’T BE. pic.twitter.com/4n0Turcrx3 — ashley yates (@brownblaze) April 17, 2023

"Y'all better go back to shipping out DVDs that was more your speed," another person said.

y’all better go back to shipping out DVDs that was more your speed — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 17, 2023

When the reunion does premiere, it will be Netflix's first live program. The first was Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, his most recent stand-up special, which premiered last month.

Netflix has undergone a series of changes since last year. In April, the company announced it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade. Then, in October, it said it gained about 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter of 2022, and announced it would roll out a $6.99 plan with ads and crack down on password sharing. It also laid off 450 people across two rounds of layoffs.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.