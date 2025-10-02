Download and play the (final) Planet Money Game prototype

Find podcast episode 1 about the game here, and episode 2 here. And a short update about play testing is in our "Rest of the Story" episode.

We have a new version to play test as of 12/26/2026:

As a refresher: Planet Money and the game company Exploding Kittens are making a game. You've already helped us make it better. But it's not done yet. So we want you to round up two or three friends or family members to test what we've got so far (currently Version 4) and let us know what you think. If you come up with new ideas for the game, we want to hear it! We want to know: What was fun; what was broken; what confused you; what was the best moment, that sort of thing.

We're getting closer to a final game and soon we'll have a theme to announce. After that, we'll follow the production of the game as we figure out what our release date is later this year.

NOTE: Playtest submissions are now closed. You can still sign up for updates on the next phase of the board game project.

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