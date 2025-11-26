Remembering Susan Stamberg and the holiday recipe she shared with listeners

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Holidays bring to mind those we have lost in the previous year. And colleagues and fans alike will always think of Susan Stamberg at Thanksgiving. Not only was she one of NPR's founding mothers - a phrase that she coined - but this time of year, many of us will remember Susan for one special thing.

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SUSAN STAMBERG: Many, many Thanksgivings ago, my fiance took me home to Allentown, Pennsylvania, to be inspected by his family. My mother-in-law-to-be served a relish that was so delicious, I married her son.

CHANG: That's right, that pink pile of mush, cranberry relish, which has become practically synonymous with Mama Stamberg. Every year, she would bring that delicacy to listeners.

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FRANK RUTA: Two cups whole raw cranberries, washed. One small onion.

STAMBERG: But then here come the funny things. There's a small onion.

Cranberries, sugar, sour cream, onion.

JESSICA LICHTENFELD: Don't skimp on the sour cream.

RUTA: Three-quarter cup sour cream.

STAMBERG: With horseradish.

...Horseradish.

And it's bright pink.

TIM PRESTRIDGE: It looks like a Jell-O product that my grandmother used to make.

BOBBY CHACKO: Susan, when are you inviting me over for Thanksgiving?

STAMBERG: Are you familiar with this recipe?

MADHUR JAFFREY: I am not, but I know it from having you tell me about it.

VIVIAN STAMBERG: I'm kind of scared to taste it.

STAMBERG: OK, Pepto-Bismol pink.

...Pepto-Bismol color.

JAFFREY: (Laughter) Oh, my God.

STAMBERG: Although this year I think I have to say it's the color of Barbie pink.

COOLIO: The color is a little weird.

TANYA BLUE: That's tasty.

STAMBERG: You like it?

BLUE: I do like it.

COOLIO: I'm Coolio with the flow. The Ghetto Gourmet.

STAMBERG: My first rapper.

COOLIO: And I got a fetish for that cranberry relish.

ROLAND MESNIER: It's delicious.

STAMBERG: Is there any way you can turn this recipe into rap?

ANDY MILDER: You won, Susan Stamberg. I will make your cranberry stuff.

COOLIO: (Rapping) You take some cranberry, a little bit of horseradish and some onions. Now I got a relish fetish. Mama Stamberg, that's what y'all heard. It's Coolio, not Stamberg, with some cranberries, a little bit of onion, y'all. And some horseradish. Now I got a fetish for that relish. And it's pink out. Better pour your drink out.

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CHANG: Susan Stamberg, you could make any story sing.

(SOUNDBITE OF BLUE DOT SESSIONS' "VIENNA BEAT") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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