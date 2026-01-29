One day after attack, Rep. Ilhan Omar says 'fear and intimidation' don't work on her

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The man who attacked Democratic representative Ilhan Omar has been transferred to federal custody. He sprayed the Minnesota lawmaker with some kind of liquid at a public event on Tuesday night. Did you see the video of this? People wanted her to stop the event, and instead she just went right on. And then on Wednesday night, Omar held another public event at a Minneapolis mall. Minnesota Public Radio's Peter Cox reports.

PETER COX, BYLINE: Omar spoke last night at a mall that houses nearly 100 Somali-owned businesses, which have been hit hard by the immigration crackdown launched two months ago by the Trump administration. The Democrat told last night's crowd the attack would not scare her away from being in public.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ILHAN OMAR: I think my presence here should tell you that fear and intimidation doesn't work on me.

COX: Omar was criticizing the administration's aggressive immigration tactics when a man ran toward her, spraying her with a liquid as the audience watched in shock.

(CROSSTALK)

COX: Video from Reuters shows Omar immediately moved toward the man with her fists up, but a security guard tackled him. The man was arrested and Omar continued her talk. Police identified him as 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak. He was booked on suspicion of third-degree assault. Prosecutors say the unidentified liquid used in the attack was not toxic. The FBI is investigating. No charges have been filed yet. Kazmierczak has had previous convictions, one for auto theft in 1989 and two for driving while intoxicated. His social media posts indicated he supported President Trump and was critical of Democrats. Trump has repeatedly criticized Omar and Minnesota's Somali community, at times, calling Somalia a garbage country. Omar is Somali American. Tuesday's attack drew condemnation by Democrats and some Republicans in Congress. President Trump suggested to ABC News, without evidence, that the attack was possibly staged. Omar says Trump's rhetoric against her puts her in danger.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

OMAR: Every time the president of the United States has chosen to use hateful rhetoric to talk about me and the community that I represent, my death threats skyrocket.

COX: The White House did not respond to a request for comment. U.S. Capitol Police say threats against congressional lawmakers have nearly doubled over the last three years, with nearly 15,000 reported in 2025.

For NPR News. I'm Peter Cox. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

