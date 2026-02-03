The latest Epstein files are tarnishing and toppling powerful figures in the U.K.

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He brought down a British prince and now a lord. Jeffrey Epstein's photos and emails already prompted King Charles to strip his brother Andrew of his title, prince. Today they prompted one of Britain's top political figures to step down from the House of Lords. NPR's Lauren Frayer explains.

LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: When the latest Epstein files came out, tax attorney Dan Neidle was curious. More than 5,000 files are labeled Mandelson. That's Peter Mandelson, adviser to several prime ministers over the years, nicknamed Prince of Darkness for his Machiavellian spin doctor reputation. He was the United Kingdom's ambassador to the Trump administration before resigning last year over his friendship with Epstein. Neidle encountered him while working on bank bailouts after the 2008 financial crisis.

DAN NEIDLE: I was looking specifically at emails around that time because Peter Mandelson was business secretary. Epstein obviously had an interest, and I wondered what we'd find.

FRAYER: What he found were records of then-Cabinet Secretary Mandelson forwarding sensitive government information to Epstein, often within moments of receiving it himself.

NEIDLE: He received the email, four seconds later - bam - went to Epstein. And Epstein would reply sometimes with questions, often quite technical, and Mandelson would help him out.

FRAYER: Not only did Mandelson forward British government emails, he also forwarded notes from private meetings with American officials and advised Epstein on how to help an American bank CEO lobby against Mandelson's own government.

NEIDLE: At one point, when they're discussing some new bank taxation in the U.K., Epstein asked whether JPMorgan, Jamie Dimon, personally, should be calling the British chancellor of the exchequer, the British finance minister, directly. And Mandelson says, yes and mildly threaten.

FRAYER: So in other words...

NEIDLE: A British cabinet minister advised a foreign bank to threaten his own government.

FRAYER: Police are now investigating whether that was criminal. There are also photos of Mandelson in his underwear at Epstein's house and records of payments from Epstein to Mandelson and his husband, which Neidle says may violate tax law if they were gifts, not loans.

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NICK FERRARI: It is so tawdry. And just - you lose all faith - don't you? - in any of them.

FRAYER: That's talk radio personality Nick Ferrari on his LBC call-in show today. With every release, these Epstein files are fueling anger over what many Brits see as a rotten nexus of politicians, bankers, royals and elites. Mandelson's former colleagues in the ruling Labour Party have been falling over themselves to denounce him. MP Emily Thornberry spoke to the BBC.

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EMILY THORNBERRY: It was treacherous. It was the most appalling behavior. I'm really profoundly distressed by it.

FRAYER: In Parliament, opposition lawmakers are asking how much Prime Minister Keir Starmer knew and still named Mandelson ambassador a little over a year ago. Here's Stephen Flynn from the Scottish National Party.

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STEPHEN FLYNN: And I cannot understand why half an hour ago, the prime minister of the United Kingdom did not just apologize for his decision-making, his lack of judgement...

FRAYER: As Starmer began drafting legislation to kick Mandelson out of the upper house of Parliament, where he was still known as Lord Mandelson, the speaker of that chamber, Lord Forsyth, beat him to it.

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MICHAEL FORSYTH: The clerk of the Parliaments has today received notification from Lord Mandelson of his intention to retire from the House.

FRAYER: Mandelson once famously called himself a fighter, not a quitter. But over the weekend, he quit the Labour Party and apologized to Epstein's victims but said he had no recollection of payments from him. Tonight, Mandelson quit the House of Lords, one of the last positions he held. Lauren Frayer, NPR News, London. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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