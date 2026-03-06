Members of the public voice their disapproval of Trump's ballroom plan at hearing

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A commission that will need to sign off on President Trump's White House ballroom project heard a lot of public comment yesterday. NPR senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith reports the feedback was overwhelmingly negative.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: The National Capital Planning Commission received more than 30,000 written comments on the ballroom project, and the meeting itself stretched hours as members of the public offered testimony. Architect William Bates expressed a view shared by most who spoke.

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WILLIAM BATES: As currently proposed, the overwhelming scale and faux classical facade of the ballroom will undermine the historic architectural significance of our White House.

KEITH: Bates is a board member of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which has sued to stop the project. Those offering comment ranged from experts to people who said they were just speaking as citizens, like Jamilah Way, upset about the destruction of the East Wing.

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JAMILAH WAY: Every time I see the images of the White House as it currently sits, my stomach is - it turns.

KEITH: Terry Burstein came with questions he wanted answered. Like, would the commissioners take the concerns of the public seriously?

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TERRY BURSTEIN: You are complicit in the destruction of a national historic landmark owned by the American people. With close to 100% of the American people's comments to all committees against this plan, why are you moving to approve?

KEITH: His questions weren't directly answered, but earlier in the meeting, commissioners appointed by President Trump praised the project.

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PAUL SCHAEFER: This is Paul Schaefer. I just wanted to commend the team. This is fantastic work, something we - something that I believe we can be proud of. And this is going to be a lasting legacy.

KEITH: Commission Chairman Will Scharf, who is also the White House staff secretary, said commissioners will vote on both preliminary and final approval for the ballroom at their meeting in early April. Tamara Keith, NPR News.

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