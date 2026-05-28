Knicks superfan Spike Lee says his team will definitely win the Championship

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

They did it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER: It's over. Believe it, Knick (ph) fans. For the first time in 27 years, the New York Knicks are going to the NBA Finals.

SUMMERS: Next week, the Knicks face off against the winner of the NBA Western Conference finals for a chance to clinch the title of NBA champions. And you will recognize the voice of the Knicks superfan that we've called up, who is certainly celebrating today. That is filmmaker Spike Lee, and he joins me now from New York. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED and congratulations.

SPIKE LEE: Thank you, and a pleasure to talk to you, sis.

SUMMERS: OK, you were at the Eastern Conference finals. I just want you to take us back to the moment when the Knicks secured their spot on the NBA Finals for the first time in nearly three decades. What was it like? It seemed like it was totally electric there.

LEE: Well, it was a joyous moment. I'm old, so I go back as a kid - Willis Reed, Dave DeBusschere, Bill Bradley, Walt Clyde Frazier. So it's - we're back (laughter).

SUMMERS: Indeed. And I mean, when you think about that history, anyone who follows the NBA knows that being a longtime Knicks fan, it's a real commitment. You have seen the highs, and you have seen some really low lows. I wonder when you're sitting there courtside, was there, like, a specific rock-bottom moment that really stuck with you? Was there ever a moment where it was just really hard to hang on to that electric fandom?

LEE: Well, nothing was going to make me not be a fan, a follower of the New York Knicks, but the bottom was Reggie Miller (laughter) on that game.

SUMMERS: Remind us what happened in that game for folks who maybe didn't see it or don't know.

LEE: Well, this was against the Indianapolis Pacers, and it was Game 5 at the Garden. And Reggie and I got into something, and he went ballistic. We lost the game. Game 6 was going to be Indianapolis, and they're up 3-2. No one thought, except the players, that we were going to win Game 6. On the road, I woke up the next morning. I was on the cover of New York Newsday (ph), the Daily News and the Post - the front page and the back page - being blamed for the loss. I don't know how many years ago it was, but me and Reggie are close. You know, it's all love, but people still ask us separately, do we hate each other? But we squashed that a long, long time (inaudible). We're good.

SUMMERS: Yeah. I mean, even if you've never seen a game at the Garden, people know that that environment is electric. It is special. It is incredible. What was it like to be there when the Knicks...

LEE: The world's most famous arena.

SUMMERS: Exactly. What was it like to be there as the Knicks made history?

LEE: It's amazing. And here's the thing, though, with the apologies to the Brooklyn Nets - in New York City, you got two baseball teams, the Yankees (laughter) and the Mets. And it's like, uh-uh (ph) - two football teams, the Giants and the Jets. But the sport of basketball, we're united. So the whole city is behind...

SUMMERS: Yeah.

LEE: ...The Knicks, and that's the difference.

SUMMERS: I have to ask, as somebody who is devoted to this team as you are, let us send out a secret or two. What are your pregame rituals?

LEE: Well, I get there when they open up the doors, get something to eat, eat real quick and take my seat - row AA, seat 20 'cause I like to watch the warmups. And that's my time, you know, to talk to the players, you know, just - what's up? - and especially if there's somebody I know that's on the visiting team. And so, you know, it's like, they'll come over. Everybody knows where I sit. They come over, you know, what's up? What's up? What's up? You know, good luck. You know, it's all love.

SUMMERS: I mean, that's just remarkable thinking about that young kid who was born in Atlanta, moved to Brooklyn, who came from those seats all the way up top.

LEE: Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Whoa, hold up - the People's Republic of Brooklyn.

SUMMERS: The People's Republic of Brooklyn - but I mean, that...

LEE: Home of Biggie, home of Mike Tyson - or birthplace. I'm going to add Michael Jordan to that.

SUMMERS: But could you have ever imagined that you would move all the way from those blue seats, all the way up top at the Garden, to be sitting courtside now after - for the first time in 27 years, the Knicks are going back to the NBA Finals. I mean, that has to be sort of mind blowing.

LEE: Well, my wife, Tonya - my beautiful wife - when she found out how much those tickets cost and did the math by the years (laughter)...

SUMMERS: I'm sure there was a little conversation at home.

LEE: So I paid - yeah, well, I paid for my tickets, so, you know, so it's a vice (laughter).

SUMMERS: Now, when the Knicks won the Eastern Conference finals, you were there. You were photographing that trophy ceremony. If they take it all, if they win big...

LEE: Whoa, wait (ph). Did you see the pictures?

SUMMERS: I did.

LEE: Here's the thing, though - when the game was over, I got on the court. There's a ring around the trophy ceremony. And the camera's set up, so I can't stand in front of (ph) the camera. I got to set up, too (ph). So I laid down my back and got some great shots.

SUMMERS: You know, you mentioned earlier the journey that you took to get those courtside seats, that conversation with your wife over the budget. I do have to ask 'cause I'm a little nosy - just how much does it cost to get courtside seats at the Garden?

LEE: Well, listen to this, though.

SUMMERS: OK.

LEE: This Game 3 at the Garden is going to be the priciest game eva (ph), as we spell on Brooklyn, E-V-A (laughter).

SUMMERS: E-V-A.

LEE: And courtside is going, like, over $200,000 for a...

SUMMERS: Whoo.

LEE: To get in, I think - these numbers might be little bit off - like, 4,000. If you don't - if you're not (ph) - if you don't have $4,000, you're not getting in.

SUMMERS: Well, it doesn't sound like I'll be going to a game during the finals.

LEE: That's - (laughter).

SUMMERS: It's been a long time. Spike, do you think this is their year?

LEE: A long time - too long.

SUMMERS: A long time - is this the year?

LEE: Yes.

SUMMERS: What makes you so sure?

LEE: I feel it.

SUMMERS: Let me ask you this - if they win or, as you say, when they win...

LEE: Ain't no if (ph).

SUMMERS: All right.

LEE: (Singing) Go, New York. Go, New York. Go.

SUMMERS: I got to be objective. How are you going to celebrate, though? How will you personally celebrate if it happens?

LEE: Well, I'll let you slide for that if because, you know, you can't be...

SUMMERS: I can't be biased, got to keep it impartial.

LEE: You can't. I mean, you're a professional.

SUMMERS: I'm trying my best.

LEE: You know what? I'm going out amongst the people, amongst my brothers and sisters. It's going to be a great, great night in the history of New York City. If I may make this request...

SUMMERS: Sure. Go on.

LEE: Can I come back on when we win?

SUMMERS: I think my bosses would be OK with that if you want to come back if and when you win. We can have another conversation.

LEE: It's no - we're winning.

SUMMERS: That invitation is on the table, Spike Lee. You can come back and talk to us about the Knicks. Let's see if it happens. I know you are a superfan. We have been so thrilled to have you on the show. Thank you so much for being here.

LEE: Well, Juana, thank you very much. Peace and love.

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