In Ukraine, a competition puts soldiers' drone skills to the test

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Ukraine is showcasing the skill that has helped them battle Russia's army. It is the skill that allowed them to slow Russian advances and also to strike far into the enemy's territory - the ability to operate drones. NPR's Hanna Palamarenko reports that some operators took part in a competition.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

HANNA PALAMARENKO, BYLINE: In Truskavets, a resort city in western Ukraine, hundreds of miles from the front line, it looks and sounds like a festival. On this sunny late-May afternoon, there is a big stage with a jumbo screen in a city park, food stands serving barbecue and hot dogs, and colorful tents everywhere.

(SOUNDBITE OF DRONES BUZZING)

PALAMARENKO: And then there is a familiar noise - buzzing - the sound of drones flying. In this war, that's usually the sound of danger. There are soldiers here, too. But the drones are not Russian, and the soldiers are not getting ready to fight. They are about to take part in a competition run by Ukraine's military, where they will show off their skills.

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #1: (Speaking Ukrainian).

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PALAMARENKO: The host calls out the participants from the stage. They're from 19 brigades and include the best drone pilots from the armed forces and the National Guard of Ukraine. Command Sergeant Major Denys Kardash (ph) is the mastermind behind this competition. He says the major goals for the drone operators are to learn from each other and support each other.

DENYS KARDASH: (Speaking Ukrainian).

PALAMARENKO: Kardash says the competitors came directly from the front lines, and for them, this is an opportunity to take a break from the war, see their families and demonstrate their level of training. He adds that such events also bring together military and civilians.

KARDASH: (Speaking Ukrainian).

PALAMARENKO: Kardash says civilians can see that soldiers are just ordinary people - for example, someone who was a baker or a driver just a year ago.

KARDASH: (Speaking Ukrainian).

PALAMARENKO: "My best pilot used to make ice cream," says Kardash. "There he is." He waves to the pilot in the crowd - a man with a short beard and a tattoo of red flowers on his forearm. The pilot comes up to greet him. At the request of Ukraine's military, which cites security reasons, NPR is identifying the pilot by only his military call sign - Liolik (ph).

LIOLIK: (Speaking Ukrainian).

PALAMARENKO: Liolik joined the military as a volunteer at the start of the war in March 2022. He's now 31 and has worked his way from infantryman and scout to drone pilot.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Ukrainian).

(SOUNDBITE OF HORN BLOWING)

PALAMARENKO: Today, Liolik is participating in several events.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Ukrainian).

(SOUNDBITE OF CLAPPING)

PALAMARENKO: And he's cheered on while he pilots a drone that has to pop a small balloon pulled by another drone.

(SOUNDBITE OF DRONES BUZZING)

PALAMARENKO: There are also drone races on courses with flags, gates and tunnels. The pilots maneuver their drones through sharp turns, changing directions and speed. In other words, everything a drone operator does in combat.

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #2: (Speaking Ukrainian).

PALAMARENKO: "Liolik is leading," the announcer says. The scoring is based on precision and speed. Winners receive expensive, cutting-edge drones for their units.

(CHEERING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #2: (Speaking Ukrainian).

(APPLAUSE)

PALAMARENKO: And even though Liolik doesn't score enough to win these drones, he does get his own prize - a chance to see his family. He says they have been his constant source of support throughout this war.

Hanna Palamarenko, NPR News, Truskavets, Ukraine.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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