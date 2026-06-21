The Shins' James Mercer on music and fatherhood

PIEN HUANG, HOST:

The grunge and indie rock of the '90s and 2000s was defined by rebellion.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STRUCTO")

FLAKE MUSIC: (Singing) Cry, try, you can't decide what put you on...

HUANG: The mosh pit was a haven for all the kids who were sick and tired of listening to Mom and Dad. Bands like The Shins wrote fast-paced garage rock full of uncertainty and angst and the idea that adulthood was somewhere in the distance. Now many of those musicians are parents themselves. James Mercer is a singer and songwriter behind The Shins. He's also a father of three daughters. We called him up for Father's Day. Welcome.

JAMES MERCER: Hey. Thank you very much.

HUANG: Your early work captures the restless energy of '90s rock. When you look back at those early songs, do they sound like a different version of you? You know, who were you back then?

MERCER: Man, I mean, it kind of does. And it's funny because I guess I didn't realize how kind of grungy that stuff was...

HUANG: (Laughter).

MERCER: ...You know? But yeah, you know, I remember during that time, writing a song where I said, I was dealing with the exploded view of a life I thought was simple, you know? And man, it's crazy because I think becoming a dad, now I'm watching my daughters deal with a world that, you know, I'm barely hanging on to. It's changing so quickly. So they're probably having very similar thoughts, I suppose.

HUANG: Yeah. In 2012, your album "Port Of Morrow" came out, and by then, your life looked really different from when The Shins started. One of the big changes is that you were the father of young kids. Let's listen a little to the title track.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PORT OF MORROW")

THE SHINS: (Singing) A fact of life I know to hide from my little girls. I know my place amongst the bugs and all the animals.

HUANG: What was your headspace then when you were working on "Port Of Morrow"? Did being a dad change the music that you wanted to write?

MERCER: Yeah, I suppose it did. I mean, that song is really about the concern for your little kids. You know, the kids, at that point, were toddlers, and they're just so innocent and perfect. And yet, you know how dark the world can be, and you know that they will learn and they must learn one day. And it's just a bittersweet period of time, I think.

HUANG: Yeah. Absolutely.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MILDENHALL")

THE SHINS: (Singing) I started messing with my dad's guitar. He taught me some chords just to start me off. Whittling away on those rainy days.

HUANG: You learned to play on your father's guitar. What were those lessons with him like?

MERCER: Well, they were pretty basic because I think...

HUANG: (Laughter).

MERCER: ...I wanted to be rebellious. I wanted to be independent. But I would go to him and ask questions, you know, because I think I was just, you know, trying to find my own sound and so on. But he was very encouraging. And just the idea that anybody can sing and it's not odd or strange, I think, helped me. I don't know that I would have gotten into music without that exposure.

HUANG: Your daughters are now older, almost the age that you were when you started pursuing music seriously. How do they relate to your music? Do they appreciate it? Do they like it?

MERCER: Yes. They seem to like it, but they don't sit around listening to it, you know?

HUANG: (Laughter).

MERCER: So I wouldn't say they're fans, but they do appreciate it. And one of the great things is that they'll run into other kids their age who really love The Shins, which is - man, that - you know, I'm always chuffed when I hear that because I know that has to have some impact.

HUANG: (Laughter) I've been talking with James Mercer of The Shins. Thanks so much, James, and happy Father's Day.

MERCER: Aw, thank you so much.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE GLOATING SUN")

THE SHINS: (Singing) Tap on your cap. There's a whispering... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.