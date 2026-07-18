Saturday Sports: World Cup third place match; World Cup finals; World Cup highlights

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

And now it's time for sports.

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SIMON: World Cup final. Argentina wants to repeat. Spain stands in the way. Michele Steele of the Big Ten Network is with us, however. Thanks so much for being with us.

MICHELE STEELE: Good morning, Scott.

SIMON: Boy. Argentina, of course, is the defending champion. Spain is the current European champion, but they have conceded just one goal in seven matches. But, but, but Argentina has these dramatic comebacks. What do you expect to see?

STEELE: Well, Spain has been just so efficient this tournament. One goal allowed in seven games. Are you kidding me? That is truly outrageous. Meantime, Argentina has turned so many games that look like for sure losers into winners. Remember, they needed kind of a wobbly second half from England to get through. If you like your soccer nice and efficient and tidy, root for Spain. If you like watching a game and having heart palpitations (laughter), you're on team Argentina. My gut says this one goes to extra time. I'm rolling with Spain. But, like the youth say, Argentina is a vibe. Anything could happen.

SIMON: Look, I want to ask you about the players to watch. I want to begin with one - Unai Simon. Forgive me if I say Simon...

STEELE: (Laughter).

SIMON: ...Spain's goalkeeper. I mean, six shutout matches. This guy's amazing.

STEELE: Yeah. Let's hear it for the Spanish Simons.

SIMON: Viva Simon. Viva Simon.

STEELE: (Laughter).

SIMON: I like to think we are distantly related. No. Actually, I like to think I'm his uncle and showed him...

STEELE: Just tell...

SIMON: ...Everything.

STEELE: ...Everyone that.

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: Yeah, sure. Six shutouts is absolutely absurd. Absolutely watch him. On the other side, though, you've got Lionel Messi. He's almost 40 years old. He's playing what certainly will be his last World Cup match, I think. He is the GOAT. He's trying to write the greatest final line of the greatest sports biography around. And Spain's counter to that is a wunderkind, a teenager - Lamine Yamal - just 19 years old, playing well beyond his years, Scott.

SIMON: And he has been anointed by the hand of God.

STEELE: (Laughter).

SIMON: We've all seen the photograph at this point.

STEELE: Yes. A baby Lamine Yamal being bathed because his parents won a UNICEF contest, by Barca player at the time, Lionel Messi. And they say, to be familiar with your opponent. This takes it...

SIMON: (Laughter).

STEELE: ...To the next level.

SIMON: Look, tell us about the concerns about the air quality in the Northeast 'cause of all the smoke from Canadian wildfires.

STEELE: Yeah. Of course. The conditions have not been very good over the last couple of days, but it looks like the conditions have improved enough since Friday that Sunday's forecast looks clean and they don't expect really any impact on the match. Hopefully, this smoke ends up being something that everybody forgets about by kickoff and it resolves itself before we have to make it a bigger deal. The forecast looks good.

SIMON: Look, Michele, as I don't have to tell you, there was so much controversy surrounding the organizing of the World Cup before it ever began. Now that we're just two days from its end - of course, there's the third place match between England and France this afternoon - what are you going to treasure and cherish as the highlights?

STEELE: I think I am going to remember the U.S. team the most and winning a knockout match for the first time since 2002 on home soil in front of their own fans. I'll also remember Cape Verde. Boy, what a Cinderella story they had - a population smaller than Louisville, Kentucky - taking Argentina to extra time. They were sort of the honorary sweethearts. And I'll remember the Scottish fans just absolutely taking over Boston - so many memorable moments.

There was a lot of trepidation, I think, before this, because the field was so big - 48 teams, three host countries. There was a totally new format nobody had run before. But, you know, I have never heard so many Americans with no connection to soccer sort of lament the end of this tournament. That includes me. Does American soccer change meaningfully after this tournament?

SIMON: Well, I - and I anticipate my next question, of course. Because I think, certainly, ever since I can remember, soccer has always been the next great spectator sport here in America.

STEELE: Yeah. They're always on the doorstep, right? It's the next big thing, and then another World Cup comes and goes, and it kind of drops back to, you know, fifth or the sixth most-watched sport in this country. I think, just based off the number of people who, you know, weren't certainly soccer fans and now are locked in for all these games - I think there will be a little bit of a meaningful bump. I'm personally very sad that this tournament is over.

On the talent development side, of course, I think there is a lot that remains to be figured out. But as far as Americans watching this game, and will we look back on 10 years and say American soccer changed this summer? I think this is the best shot it's had in a very long time.

SIMON: Michele Steele, thanks so much.

STEELE: You bet. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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