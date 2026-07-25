The bridge is up but the party is off: U.S. and Canada skip joint ribbon-cutting

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

A new bridge between Detroit and Windsor is set to open to vehicles on Monday. Decades in the making, it is expected to boost trade between the United States and Canada across one of the world's busiest borders. But as Sheena Rossiter reports from the northern side of the border, new tensions overshadowed yesterday's ribbon-cutting.

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UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Countdown from three, two, one.

SHEENA ROSSITER, BYLINE: It was all cheers in the city of Windsor, Ontario, as Canadian officials cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. To make the celebrations even more Canadian, a game of hockey was even played at the port of entry.

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LISA CITRON: (Singing) O Canada.

ROSSITER: Named after Canadian hockey legend Gordie Howe, who spent most of his career with the Detroit Red Wings, the bridge was long seen as a symbol of the close ties between two countries.

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CITRON: (Singing) Love in all of us command.

ROSSITER: What was planned as a joint Canadian-American celebration became a Canadian-only event as President Trump announced new 50% tariffs on an estimated $20 billion worth of Canadian imports earlier this week.

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GREGOR ROBERTSON: There's work to do between our officials - between the prime minister and president.

ROSSITER: Canada's minister for housing and infrastructure, Gregor Robertson, says the change reflects the current political climate.

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ROBERTSON: We felt it's inappropriate to have a big joint celebration when we're working through those challenges.

ROSSITER: Back in Washington, President Trump weighed in on Truth Social, claiming the original deal no longer stands and that he renegotiated the terms so the United States would receive 50% of the bridge's profits, a claim Canada disputes. The bridge's opening had already been plagued by months of delays as President Trump wanted a large slice of profits for the 100% Canadian-funded infrastructure project. Minister for Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson again.

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ROBERTSON: Canada will be paid back for this bridge over the longer term. It's expected to be over 50 years.

ROSSITER: The structure physically links what historically has been two of the world's closest allies and trading partners. And many officials, like Windsor's mayor, Drew Dilkens, hope this relationship can remain strong.

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DREW DILKENS: The luck we're going to get is the luck we create. And we're working very diligently on creating and putting the pieces together that will allow us to benefit for many decades from the construction of the Gordie Howe Bridge.

ROSSITER: A project that's been 25 years in the making, a milestone overshadowed by tensions between two longtime allies.

For NPR News, in Edmonton, I'm Sheena Rossiter. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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