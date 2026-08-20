Karrin Allyson to perform at UNO this Fall

Acclaimed jazz vocalist Karrin Alllyson will perform with MAYJO and UNO Jazz Ensemble 1 in November.

Karrin Allyson attended Omaha North High School and graduated from the

University of Nebraska at Omaha

with a Bachelor of Music degree in Piano Performance. Now residing in New York, she has garnered five Grammy nominations and become an icon in modern vocal jazz, performing to enthusiastic audiences all over the world.

The concert with Karrin Allyson will take place on the University of Nebraska at Omaha Campus at the Strauss Performing Arts Center. Showtime is at 7:30pm, November 5. For ticket information you may visit

https://events.unomaha.edu/.../mayjo-and-uno-jazz...