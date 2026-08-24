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Farmers struggle to find workers amid Trump's economic policies

WBUR
Published August 24, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT

Between immigration crackdowns, the U.S war with Iran, and a globally harsh tariff regime, the American economy is feeling the squeeze of President Trump’s policies. Farmers, in particular, say they are struggling to find workers.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Matt Teagarden, CEO of the Kansas Livestock Association. The KLA is a member of the American Business Immigration Coalition.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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