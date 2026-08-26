Omaha Area News

The Omaha City Council is turning down a proposal to lower property taxes. The failed proposal called for lowering the city's property tax levy by 75 cents. The measure also called for raising expected revenue from sales taxes to account for the reduced property tax revenue.

The Omaha City Council is moving forward with a plan to fund a new trail. The trail would connect Levi Carter Park to the surrounding area. The Levi Carter Sports Complex will open this fall, and a trail linking the sports complex to Boyd and Jerry parks is included in this year's capital improvement program.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is turning to a familiar face for his reelection running mate. Pillen has selected current Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly to be his running mate as he seeks a second term in office. Kelly has served as Nebraska's Lieutenant Governor since 2023.

A town hall meeting is planned for the Crossroads development in Omaha. Tonight's meeting will provide residents with an update on the development. Residents will also get the opportunity to discuss a 155-million-dollar bonding authority to help pay for a 181-million-dollar public safety headquarters. The meeting will take place tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Omaha Conservatory of Music at 7023 Cass Street.

The Food Bank of the Heartland is getting a financial boost. The Omaha City Council voted yesterday to give 40-thousand-dollars in funding to the food bank. The move comes after City Councilmember LaVonya Goodman introduced a resolution to redirect the funding from the nonprofit One Omaha.

The University of Nebraska-Omaha's athletic department reported a record amount of donations for this fiscal year. UNO says they tracked 62-point-five-million dollars in donations for its department. The money is set to go toward updating facilities to compete with other D-1 programs. UNO is also putting donations towards a new training facility and a new clubhouse for the baseball and softball teams. The athletics department represents 350 students on campus, a fraction of the university's total student population.

A new study from the University of Nebraska Medical Center found that not wearing a helmet on a motorcycle can double a rider's odds of a severe traumatic brain injury. The findings are the first numbers released since Nebraska repealed its universal helmet law. According to the study, 84% of riders wore a helmet prior to the law being overturned, which has now dropped to 20%.