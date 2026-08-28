'He's living through me': Grandfather helps grandson remember his slain father

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A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Time now for StoryCorps. In the mid-1970s, Travis Holmes started the city's first food truck in Birmingham, Alabama. And from a young age, his son Travis Jr. was there working by his side. But when he was just 26 years old, Travis Jr. was killed, leaving behind an infant son of his own. Grandson and grandfather came to StoryCorps to remember him.

TRAVIS HOLMES SR: Your dad was 10 when he started working with me. When he'd get off school, he'd want to come and get on the truck. And I'd say no, you got to do your homework. But whatever he see me doing, he tried to do. We had competition, and he always said, I can do this faster than you.

TRAVIS HOLMES III: How would you describe my dad?

TRAVIS HOLMES SR: Everywhere we went, we traveled together. Everyone loved him. Customers could come up to the truck unruly, angry, but he gave him a friendly smile, and before you knew it, they were laughing and joking with each other. And all those memories, I will cherish the rest of my life.

TRAVIS HOLMES III: After my dad's death, what was it like going back to the food truck?

TRAVIS HOLMES SR: It took me quite a while, just the emptiness. It beat me down really tremendous. And customers, some still come looking for him, and then I'd have to tell him he's gone, you know. But I wanted to do it for his sake. I wanted to carry on for him because he loved it. And, you know, I wanted to make sure you had a happy life that your father would have provided for you. I'll never forget the day - you were probably about 9 years old - that you came in the truck, and you start to cut the onions.

TRAVIS HOLMES III: I was excited. My friends would ask me, man, what you doing on the weekend? I'm going with my granddad.

TRAVIS HOLMES SR: And I learned by watching you, somebody hungry, say they haven't had any food, you going to take care of them. Even if you have to come out of your pocket, you're going to take care of them. I'm 73 years old and just finished cancer treatment. I know Father Time is not on my side. So if anyone is to carry my legend on, it's got to be you.

TRAVIS HOLMES III: Yes, sir. I'm carrying on the legacy of you and my dad. A lot of people have told me that I look just like him, and it's like he's living through me, you know?

TRAVIS HOLMES SR: Yes. And we got the same bond. How you look out for me, and I look out for you. And I do appreciate you, sir.

TRAVIS HOLMES III: I know you still miss your son, and we both are going through the days of living without him. And it gets no better than having us there for each other.

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MARTÍNEZ: Travis Holmes III with his grandfather Travis Holmes Sr. Their interview is archived at the Library of Congress. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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