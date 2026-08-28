Katseye and Phoebe Bridgers have the two biggest albums in the country this week

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For the 19th week, country singer Ella Langley has the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, but there is a huge shake-up at the top of this week's albums chart. Stephen Thompson of NPR Music has more.

STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: The K-pop influenced global girl group KATSEYE has its first-ever chart-topping album this week. "Wild" debuts at No. 1.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ANIMAL")

KATSEYE: (Singing) Nobody knows you're out of control. But I see a side behind the closed doors.

THOMPSON: Katseye was formed via a reality TV show and follows a formula that has launched many successful K-pop acts. That includes a business model that emphasizes sales. Katseye's new record sold 145,000 copies in its first week, which was more than enough to send "Wild" to No. 1. But Katseye doesn't get by on sales alone. With the aid of streaming, three songs from "Wild" appear on this week's Hot 100 with "Hootie Frutti" debuting in this week's Top 40.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOOTIE FRUTTI")

KATSEYE: (Singing) I know you like that hootie frutti, hootie frutti, hootie...

THOMPSON: This week's other very different major chart debut belongs to Phoebe Bridgers. She enjoys the biggest chart week of her career with her new album "Lost Weekend." Bridgers landed in the Top 5 a few years ago as a member of the Grammy-winning indie folk supergroup boygenius. But "Lost Weekend" outperforms anything she's ever done before. As a solo artist, Phoebe Bridgers had never even had an album hit the Top 40, but this week, "Lost Weekend" debuts at No. 2.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOST BOYS")

PHOEBE BRIDGERS: (Singing) Lost boys never grow up, never go home. Lost...

THOMPSON: "Lost Weekend" sold 83,000 copies in its first week and pulled down solid numbers on streaming. In fact, "Lost Weekend's" performance on streaming has given Bridgers another new career milestone. Four of her new songs land on this week's Hot 100, led by "The Governor's Waltz."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE GOVERNOR'S WALTZ")

BRIDGERS: (Singing) Let's see how long we can go without touching. Why don't you sing me to sleep?

THOMPSON: Though she's a decade into her career, the singer had never cracked the Hot 100 Singles chart as a solo artist until this week. Her past chart hits have all been duets pairing Phoebe Bridgers with the likes of Sza, Taylor Swift and Maggie Rogers. Stephen Thompson, NPR Music.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE GOVERNOR'S WALTZ")

BRIDGERS: (Singing) Two kids in a trench coat living alone. I was too... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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