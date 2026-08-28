Omaha Area News

The number of cyclosporiasis cases is growing in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says there are now 327 cases of the parasite-borne illness that causes severe intestinal issues. Fifty-eight counties are connected to the outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce. Dallas, Polk and Pottawattamie counties report the highest number of cases.

A new 24-hour hotline is giving Iowa healthcare providers direct access to addiction medicine experts. The Iowa Poison Control Center has launched I-BEACON, a statewide consultation network focused on buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder. The service provides around-the-clock guidance on starting treatment, dosing and follow-up care. Officials say the program is designed to expand access to treatment, especially in rural areas where providers may not have easy access to specialists.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is filing a lawsuit against a climate risk company. Hilgers filed the lawsuit yesterday claiming that First Street has made it difficult for homeowners in Nebraska to sell their homes. First Street is also accused of insulating its predictions by withholding underlying data as proprietary.

Iowa's Attorney General is explaining next steps after a multi-state settlement with Meta. Iowa was awarded 126-million dollars as part of a roughly 17-billion dollar multi-state settlement with social media giant Meta. Iowa AG Brenna Bird says the first payment should arrive by the end of this year, with the rest to be paid in yearly installments over the course of a decade. Iowa and several other states sued Meta, alleging the company misrepresented the safety of Instagram and other platforms and knowingly exposed young users to harmful content.

The village of Nehawka is voting to prohibit data centers. The move comes after the Cass County Commission voted last month to stall any data center projects for at least a year, but that vote did not cover Nehawka. The ordinance in Nehawka also prohibits crypto mining, blockchain computing, and power plants that would run the facilities.

A new company is replacing StarTran's Big Red Express for Husker football games this fall. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced that the Pronto Corporation will manage shuttle service for home games. Customers who want to use the new service will need to make a reservation ahead of gameday. The fees range from ten-dollars in Lincoln to over 59-dollars for round trips to other cities. Nebraska football's season begins on September 5th with a game against Ohio.