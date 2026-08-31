KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 8/31/26

It'll be a hot and humid start to the week. A heat advisory will be in effect for southern Iowa starting today at 1 p.m. The National Weather Service says highs will be in the mid-90s, but the humidity will push heat index values to at least 100. The heat advisory covers Des Moines, Iowa City and the Quad Cities, and is set to expire Wednesday at 7 p.m.

No injuries are reported following a train derailment in North Platte. Union Pacific officials say the derailment took place Saturday evening at Bailey Yard. Officials say two wheels left the tracks, but the train has since been placed back on the rails. The incident is under investigation.

The man accused of making threats towards staff at an Omaha school is being held on bond. Garang Mathiang is charged with two counts of terroristic threats after he allegedly made threats toward Creighton Prep High School. Omaha police say the former student sent messages and called different staff members at the school. Mathiang was held on ten-percent of a 50-thousand dollar bond. His next court appearance is set for October 5th.

A new study ranks Iowa among the least-stressed states in the country about health insurance. Telehealth provider NiceRx looked at health-related costs and concerns in all 50 states. While Iowa saw a 665-percent increase in online searches for health insurance last year, the study finds Iowa is the fourth least-stressed state concerning health insurance. With only about five-point-four-percent of Iowans uninsured, the state has the 11th lowest uninsured rate in the nation.

A new entertainment and casino development broke ground Thursday in South Sioux City. WarHorse South Sioux will be located across from the WarHorse Gaming horse racing track on G street. The 100-million dollar project is expected to be 63-thousand square feet, with 600 slot machines and 16 table games, along with a hotel on site sporting 100-rooms.The development will also include an outdoor concert and conference space. Construction is expected to take a couple of years to complete in full, with gaming slated to begin late next year.

The Omaha Storm Chasers' four-game losing streak is over. Jacob Berry drove in a run as the Storm Chasers defeated the Iowa Cubs three-to-one yesterday. Omaha is 59-and-70 this season.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association says there are about 350 fewer referees registered for this season compared to last season. In response, the athletic association says it's expanding the Ref-Reps program, which opens the door for high school students to become officials. More information about how to register as a referee is available on the association's website.