Whistleblower: 'Rushed' USPS plan could derail the midterm election

An anonymous federal official is blowing the whistle on a United States Postal Service plan to implement President Trump’s executive order on mail-in voting. The report alleges that the “rushed” and “untested” technology raises questions “about whether catastrophic failure would be a feature rather than a bug.”

Host Peter O’Dowd discusses the whistleblower’s allegations with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who sent a letter to the postmaster general raising alarms.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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