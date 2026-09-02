KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 9/2/26

Extreme summer heat is impacting southeastern Nebraska. A heat advisory is in effect for southeastern Nebraska, including the Omaha and Lincoln areas from today at 1 p.m. until tomorrow at 7 p.m. The heat index could reach 105 degrees and people are being advised to stay hydrated and remain in air conditioning if possible.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has reported the first West Nile virus related death for this season. The virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Seven cases have been reported in Lancaster County this summer, with four requiring hospitalization. LLCHD is reminding people to take measures to protect themselves from being bitten and to reduce mosquito breeding areas, including changing water in birdbaths, filling in low spots in yards and more. Residents with any questions about the virus is asked to called the Health Department.

Former state Senator Brett Lindstrom has refiled for Nebraska Governor as an America First Party candidate. Lindstrom filed with the Nebraska Secretary of States' Office to place his name on November's 2026 general election ballot. He was initially running as a nonpartisan candidate, but failed to meet his signature threshold to appear on the ballot after more than two-thousand signatures were found to be invalid. In a statement, Lindstrom said he's excited for the opportunity and that "Nebraskans deserve another choice in this election." The general election takes place November 3rd.

A homeless encampment in Omaha is cleared. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office cleared the encampment near 41st and Hamilton yesterday. People at the camp were told they had 24 hours to leave or they would be arrested. A homeless coordinator was called to connect people at the camp with services.

Nebraska Medicine is announcing a new partner. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved a resolution yesterday that adds the Omaha Community Foundation as a governing member of Nebraska Medicine. Foundation leadership has been working on the governing structure since July after Clarkson Regional Health Services ended its leadership role.