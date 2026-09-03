KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 9/3/26

Southeastern Nebraska is dealing with a heat wave. A heat advisory is in effect for southeastern Nebraska including the Omaha and Lincoln areas until tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. The heat index could reach 105 degrees, and people are being warned about the dangers of heat-related illnesses.

President Trump has approved Iowa's request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Iowa counties recovering from severe weather damage earlier this year. Governor Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Program has now been activated for Jasper, Polk, Story, and Warren counties. The program makes funds available to be used for debris removal, utility repair, shelter, movement of emergency supplies, and other emergency protective measures in response to severe weather between July 1st and July 4th of this year.

The chair of the new Nebraska Working People Party is running for U.S. Senate. Robin Richards filed to run this election season, along with two other candidates from her party. Richards was a Democratic write-in candidate for Legislative District 12 this spring. She also was the runner-up for the seat in 2022.The general election takes place November 3rd.

A crash in Bellevue left some Omaha Public Power District customers without power Wednesday morning. The accident happened just before 12:30 a.m. near 39th Avenue and Chandler Road. Just over 100 customers were left without power around 4 a.m, with crews working on repairing the downed wires near the crash. Power was eventually restored around 9 a.m.

One person is injured after a garbage truck crashed in Sarpy County. Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. The garbage truck ended up in a ditch, and the victim was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening. The incident remains under investigation.

Sarpy County is discussing traffic growth. County officials held a meeting yesterday to gather public input on the Central Sarpy County Road Network Plan. The plan is a master map covering an area from 132nd Street to 84th Street, and it looks at where traffic bottlenecks could develop over the next decade. County officials want feedback from residents before finalizing any plans.

The Omaha Children's Museum is under new leadership. Dr. Richard Kissel has joined the museum as its new CEO. Museum officials are also planning to rebrand this fall, and they hope the change will create a new look and feel for the museum.