KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 9/4/26

The heat wave is continuing into the Labor Day weekend. A heat advisory is in effect for southeastern Nebraska including the Omaha and Lincoln areas until Saturday at 7:00 p.m. The heat index could reach 105 degrees, and people are being urged to limit outdoor activities and to stay hydrated.

The number of measles cases in Iowa are continuing to rise. Iowa Health and Human Services reports 22 cases as of Thursday, with evidence of person-to-person contact. Most of the reported cases are in southern Iowa. HHS has released a list of possible exposure locations in the Des Moines metro, Ottumwa, and Bloomfield between late July and mid-August.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen and Secretary of State Bob Evnen are planning to ask the Legislature to reform the state's ballot initiative process. A 2015 state law removed the prohibition of paying petition circulators per signature for Nebraska ballot initiatives. Pillen says removing aggressive quotas would reduce the number of invalid and fraudulent signature collection efforts. The announcement from Pillen and Evnen comes after an investigation into what is likely the largest case of ballot petition fraud in state history.

The city of Omaha is pushing an affordable housing plan. City Council members voted this week to adopt a policy that protects affordable housing in TIF funded projects. The city is allocating 80-million-dollars to expand affordable housing this year, and census data shows Douglas County needs to build 30-thousand new homes by 2035.

Omaha police are confirming that they have identified the parents of a newborn baby dropped off at an Omaha fire station. The newborn was dropped off last Friday at the fire station near 34th and Q streets with her umbilical cord still attached. Paramedics took the baby to a hospital, and the newborn had no clear injuries. Police say the parents will not face any charges because they followed safe haven laws.

Diesel prices reached a new record high in Iowa Thursday. Triple-A reports the statewide average for diesel is five-55 per gallon, up from five-38 a week ago and three-dollars-and-50-cents a year ago. The previous record was set last month, when the statewide average reached five-45 per gallon, breaking the previous record of five-44, which was set in June 2022. Iowa's average diesel price remains below the national average of five-dollars-and-78-cents per gallon.