KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 9/18/26

The summer heat is impacting parts of Nebraska. A heat advisory is in effect for southeastern Nebraska including the Lincoln area today from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. The heat index could reach 107 degrees and people are being urged to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity.

Authorities are identifying a man who died following a standoff with police in west Omaha. Forty-four-year-old Daniel Read was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home in a neighborhood near 145th and Shirley streets on Sunday night. The incident began earlier Sunday evening when police spotted Read, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Read then drove to a home in the area of 145th and Shirley, where he forced a woman to leave at gunpoint before dying following a standoff.

A new poll shows the races for Iowa governor and the U.S. Senate are close. The survey from Emerson College shows Democratic candidate Rob Sand with a three-percent lead over Republican Zach Lahn for governor. In the race for the U.S. Senate, Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has a five-percent lead over Democratic nominee and state Representative Josh Turek. Hinson and Turek are trying to succeed U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, who declined to run for another term.

A study from Triple-A Iowa says many drivers in the state feel going ten-miles-an-hour over the posted speed limit is normal and doesn't deserve a ticket. Spokeswoman Brynna Knapp says speeding has become so common and people don't want to get stuck behind someone slower. Other findings in the report are 31-percent say they have sped to get by a slower driver, and 25-percent say they speed to get to their destination faster. The study also found 90-percent believe speed bumps are effective at slowing people down, but less than 50-percent want them in their neighborhoods.

University of Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is showing is appreciation for Husker fans. Rhule thanked fans for showing up Saturday for a game that he considered to be one of the hottest, if not the hottest game he's ever been a part of. Nebraska defeated Ohio 49-21 on Saturday in Lincoln.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are playing a new series this week. The team will visit the Indianapolis Indians tomorrow at Victory Field at 5:35 p.m. central. They'll continue playing against the team through Sunday. This comes after the Storm Chasers ended their series against the St. Paul Saints on a losing note.