KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 9/9/26

A Nebraska official is calling for an audit of Lincoln Fire and Rescue. Nebraska State Auditor Mike Foley says Lincoln Fire and Rescue employees received more than seven-point-two-million-dollars in overtime pay last year. Foley says the data shows the top 100 overtime earners at Lincoln Fire and Rescue received an extra 45-thousand-dollars on average. Foley is calling for a performance audit of the department's scheduling practices.

Repairs to a sinkhole in downtown Omaha are complete. The sinkhole formed in January 2025 after a road collapsed under a garbage truck in an alley near 16th and Farnam streets. The Regis Residential Condo Association, which owns the building next to the sinkhole, filed a complaint against the city in April alleging that the city was notified about problems at the site before the sinkhole occurred. The condo association is seeking more than three-million-dollars in damages and claimed losses.

The Nebraska travel counselor program at rest areas across the state is coming to an end. Officials say the program will end after September 14th due to state budget cuts. Under the program, counselors are posted at rest areas across the state Monday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to promote tourist destinations.

Wounded Warriors Family Support is opening a new facility in Omaha. The Denham House near 60th and Sheffield will be dedicated on Friday. The center will house up to 30 combat-wounded veterans and provide them care.

Enrollment across the University of Nebraska system is down this semester. There are 48-thousand-984 students enrolled systemwide this semester. That marks a one-point-four percent drop from 2025.University of Nebraska System President Jeffrey Gold says the lower enrollment numbers are due to students taking part in programs that let them move through college and enter the workforce faster.

Turf installation at the home of the University of Nebraska softball team is complete. The new turf at Bowlin Stadium was installed after Nebraska Athletics named the field after Huskers coach Rhonda Revelle. Revelle's name is featured on the field along the third baseline and on the left field scoreboard.