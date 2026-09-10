KIOS FM Local News For Thursday, 9/10/26

A Nebraska Supreme Court judge has ruled that Senate candidate Robin Richards can stay on the November ballot. This comes after Richards ran under the party she formed, the Nebraska Working People Party. The Nebraska Democratic Party said since she was a registered Democrat and a primary candidate, state law shouldn't allow her to appear on a different party's ticket in the general election. Judge Stephanie Stacy disagreed and filed a ten-page opinion. Secretary of State Bob Evnen has until September 11th to certify November's ballot.

The State of Iowa is providing nearly 40-million-dollars in tax credits to housing developers. The workforce housing tax credits will help fund nearly 21-hundred new residential units in 39 counties across Iowa. The Economic Development Authority says the new housing creates stability for families, businesses and the state's economy.

Creighton University is teaming up with Children's Nebraska. The hospital works with Creighton students to provide free health care to anyone who needs it through the Magis Clinic. Students run the clinic and offer medicine refills, wound care, women's health care, mental health care, and other services.

A local musician in Omaha, Nebraska is wanted after failing to show up to several events where he'd already been paid to perform. Guitarist Daniel Butler is accused of stringing along several event organizers by cancelling his performances at the last minute. A warrant had been filed after a Kearney event organizer who paid him one-thousand dollars got stood up. Butler responded to those he stood up and said he's filled with "shame and regret" and that he "never intended to hurt anyone."

More than 40 Iowa elementary school students have been selected as 2026 National Math Stars. The Iowa Department of Education says the 44 Iowa students will join roughly 600 other students from across the country, chosen out of nearly nine-thousand applicants nationwide. Last year, the state of Iowa announced a partnership with National Math Stars, a 10-year program to support students gifted in math. Iowa's 2026 National Math Stars come from 19 public school districts and two accredited non-public schools.

The theme for the 2027 Iowa State Fair is being revealed. "It's All That" will be the theme to promote the food, fun and competitions of the 11-day event. The next Iowa State Fair will run August 12th through the 22nd, 2027.