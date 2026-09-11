Metro Jazz Quintet: Broadway and Hollywood

Following three consecutive sold-out seasons, the Metro Jazz Quintet returns to the Lied's Johnny Carson Theater with an all-new season of intimate, club-style performances. Featuring Nebraska’s finest jazz musicians, each program explores a different theme performed in a candlelit setting with table seating and cocktails. It’s the perfect way to experience live jazz up close and unforgettable.

Location: Carson Theater

Showtimes:

Friday, September 25, 2026 | 7:30PM

Saturday, September 26, 2026 | 7:30PM

For more information you may visit:

https://www.liedcenter.org/event/metro-jazz-quintet-broadway-hollywood