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JAZZ WITH CHRIS COOKE

Metro Jazz Quintet: Broadway and Hollywood

Published September 11, 2026 at 12:59 PM CDT

Following three consecutive sold-out seasons, the Metro Jazz Quintet returns to the Lied's Johnny Carson Theater with an all-new season of intimate, club-style performances. Featuring Nebraska’s finest jazz musicians, each program explores a different theme performed in a candlelit setting with table seating and cocktails. It’s the perfect way to experience live jazz up close and unforgettable.
Location: Carson Theater
Showtimes:
Friday, September 25, 2026 | 7:30PM
Saturday, September 26, 2026 | 7:30PM
For more information you may visit:
https://www.liedcenter.org/event/metro-jazz-quintet-broadway-hollywood

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