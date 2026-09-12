Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis

Celebrate Wynton Marsalis’ final season as Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center and Music Director of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra when the world-renowned ensemble returns to the Lied! Known for their incredible performances of the works of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and original compositions, they are widely recognized as the world’s premier big band. Please attend this special event as we recognize Wynton’s history at the Lied Center and his amazing impact on jazz music in the world!



Location:

Lied Center Main Stage

Showtime:

Friday October 9th at 7:30pm

For more information you may visit: https://www.liedcenter.org/