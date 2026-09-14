KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 9/14/26

The Iowa Governor's Office has a new chief of staff. Molly Severn is taking over the position starting today, after the former chief of staff left to take an opportunity in the private sector. Severn first joined the Governor's Office in April 2020, and has served as deputy chief of staff and legislative liaison since May 2023.

Iowa is in the top five states with the most alcohol-related harm, according to a new study. Addiction recovery center Lantana Recovery ranks all 50 states using national public health data on alcohol mortality rates and alcohol related traffic deaths. Iowa ranked fifth on the list of all 50 states with the most alcohol harm, citing a more than 48-percent increase in alcohol-related traffic deaths from 2015 to 2024.The study also shows a more than 61-percent increase in alcohol-induced deaths during that same period.

Two people are dead following a crash in Douglas County. Authorities say a sedan was heading east on Bennington Road when it ran a stop sign and was struck by a semitruck at 204th Street on Saturday morning. The driver of the sedan, 25-year-old Caitlyn Colter, and a passenger, 20-year-old Cameron Colter, both died from their injuries.

A new playground in Omaha is complete. More than 100 people volunteered to install a new playground at the Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands. The project began Thursday and was completed on Saturday. The playground was made possible through a partnership with the Pacific Life Foundation and Kaboom.

The Iowa Hawkeyes outlasted Iowa State in the Cy-Hawk game 16-13 on Saturday. Caden Buhr kicked a 42-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the game to secure Iowa's win. Iowa Hawkeyes marching band member, Derek Phillips, who died from a sudden cardiac arrest during the season opening game, was honored during the Hawkeye Marching Band's halftime show. The Hawkeyes will host Northern Iowa Saturday, and Iowa State will host Bowling Green.

The University of Nebraska football team is celebrating another victory. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns as the Huskers defeated Bowling Green 56-7 on Saturday in Lincoln. Nebraska has won its first two games this season.