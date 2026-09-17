KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 9/17/26

Nebraska U.S. Senate candidate Dan Osborn is apologizing for remarks about rural Trump voters. WOWT reports that RNC Research posted a 35 second audio clip on social media yesterday morning featuring the Independent Osborn using profanity and referencing people who live in rural Nebraska that support President Trump. Osborn later noted that he regretted the remarks and apologized to anyone who may be offended.

A new study is looking into mental health support for new mothers. Nebraska earned a C-minus in the Maternal Health Report Card from the Maternal Policy Center earlier this year. An interim study is looking into the problem and possible solutions to provide care for new moms. Officials hope the new study will consider possible changes to state policy, services, funding, and insurance coverages.

The woman charged in the death of a 67-year-old woman has taken a plea deal. Kathy Snider died February 2025, with officials saying her death was the result of neglect by her caretaker Nicky Budlong. Budlong cared for four people and stole at least 83-thousand dollars from her victims. She pleaded no contest to manslaughter and two counts of theft by unlawful taking. Budlong's set to be sentenced November 18th.

The City of Gretna has approved a new deal to continue using the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office services. Gretna is the largest city in Nebraska without a police department, and the SCSO has been policing the city for over 50-years.The deal is costing the city more than last time, with costs reaching 100-thousand dollars per month. The contract starts October 1st and runs through September 21st, 2027.

The Epstein Files are coming to Iowa. Des Moines-based t-shirt company Raygun is sponsoring the Trump-Epstein Reading Room and Bookmobile, a traveling exhibit carrying millions of pages from the Jeffrey Epstein files. Having stopped in Omaha already this week, the bookmobile will be outside the Raygun store in Des Moines Friday, Iowa City Sunday, and Cedar Rapids on Monday. The Reading Room will be set up in Des Moines again Monday through Thursday of next week. The exhibit is the creation of the Institute for Primary Facts in partnership with Defiance, a nonprofit group formed to combat government corruption.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are looking to return to the field following two days of cancellations. Last night's game between the Storm Chasers and Iowa Cubs was postponed due to unplayable field conditions. Tuesday's cancelled game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow. The Storm Chasers will host the Iowa Cubs at Werner Park tonight at 6:35 p.m.