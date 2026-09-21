KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 9/21/26

A man is under arrest following a standoff in Council Bluffs. Police were called to the 300-block of Harrison Street yesterday morning on the report of a man in violation of a restraining order, and the suspect, 42-year-old Jonathon Chestnut, refused to leave a woman's apartment. Following two hours of negotiations, officers entered the apartment and took Chestnut into custody for violation of a protection order and interference with official acts while displaying a weapon.

A Nebraska lawmaker is updating the public about her battle with cancer. State Senator Margo Juarez of south Omaha says doctors have removed her cancer following a successful surgery. Juarez, who has battled breast cancer, says she is confident in a full recovery.

A Lincoln man is accused in connection with a college student loan scam. Federal authorities say Francis Smith Mogambi was working with family in Kenya to steal the identities of U.S. citizens, apply for student loans in their names, and then collect the checks. Prosecutors say they believe the total amount of forged checks Mogambi deposited amounts to more than 20-thousand dollars. Lincoln police were tipped off when Mogambi allegedly tried to recruit someone at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and that person contacted them instead. Mogambi is set to be arraigned today on numerous charges.

Zebra mussels are found in a pond in Bellevue. Nebraska Game and Parks says the mussels were found in a pond at American Heroes Park near East Mission Avenue. Officials say the mussels were likely caused by a recent flood.

Nebraska gas prices are down slightly. According to Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular yesterday was four-dollars-and-29-cents.That marks a one cent drop from the previous day, but prices are still up by 17 cents over the past week.

The University of Nebraska volleyball team is undefeated after 10 matches. The Huskers defeated Florida Gulf Coast in four sets yesterday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska returns to the court on Wednesday when they host Missouri.

The University of Nebraska football team is undefeated after three games. Running back Jamal Rule rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskers defeated North Dakota 34-7 on Saturday in Lincoln. Nebraska returns to the field next Saturday on the road at Michigan State.