KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 9/23/26

Nebraska State Auditor Mike Foley is calling for changes to Douglas County's General Assistance Program after an audit raised concerns about spending. The audit found the county spent about 74-dollars on administrative costs for every 100-dollars in direct financial assistance over a three-year period. Auditors say nearly nine-point-four-million was distributed in aid between 2023 and 2025, while administrative costs totaled nearly seven-million. The report also found the county purchased nearly 26-thousand Dollar General gift cards, with roughly half of the spending reportedly used for prohibited items like cigarettes and alcohol. Foley says poor recordkeeping made it difficult to track who received the cards and left hundreds of thousands of dollars vulnerable to potential waste or misuse.

Gas prices in Nebraska are continuing to rise. According to Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular jumped by three cents yesterday to four-dollars-and-29-cents. Prices in Nebraska have risen by 19-cents in the past week.

Eleven members of the University of Iowa Center for Intellectual Freedom Advisory Committee are resigning. The Iowa Board of Regents says it appreciates the work the former committee members put in to the Center, but accepts their resignations. The advisory committee still has 15 remaining members. The Center for Intellectual Freedom was created by Iowa Republican lawmakers in 2025 to promote government and civic education. The Center's executive committee is set to meet Friday to continue the search for a permanent director.

Omaha's Riverfront is celebrating a visitor milestone. Officials say the Riverfront has reached ten-million visitors since the park reopened to the public since 2022. Metropolitan Community & Convention Authority officials say the Riverfront has hosted more than three-thousand events in the past four years.

Creighton volleyball will begin BIG EAST competition sitting at number 25 in this week's AVCA poll. This marks the 83rd consecutive week the Bluejays have appeared in the rankings. Creighton slipped five spots from it's number 20 ranking a week ago, but held onto its place in the poll despite multiple losses. The school remains one of just ten programs to have appeared in all of the last 83 AVCA polls. Creighton opens BIG EAST play on the road this weekend, facing Seton Hall on Friday at 4 p.m. and St. John's Saturday at 6 pm

Iowa State University's men's wrestling team is being punished by the NCAA for impermissible contact with a pair of student-athletes at another school about wrestling for Iowa State. The school will be on probation for a year and will pay a 25-thousand dollar fine.